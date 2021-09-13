Sept. 5, 2021
Julie A. Mielke, 77, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. Funeral service was Monday, Sept. 13, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Steve Larson. Organist was Judy Voss. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art," "Abide With Me," "On Eagle's Wing's" and "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers were Jacob Monk, Andrew Van Damme, Tim Bray, Michael Hanke, James Hanke and Mark Hanke.
Julie Ann Mielke was born Oct. 26, 1943, in Hutchinson. She is the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Buehler) Peterson. Julie was always strong in her faith. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, later attending Oak Heights Covenant Church. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1962.
Throughout Julie's working days, she held a variety of positions including working in restaurant businesses, factory, secretarial, a nursing assistant at Burns Manor Nursing Home, and later she worked at Walmart for over 10 years until her retirement.
Julie enjoyed spending time with her cat, Lewford, listening to music by Elvis Presley, bird-watching, collecting frogs, going to auctions and garage sales, along with tending to her garden with flowers and strawberries. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Julie is survived by her children, Tim (Shanon) Mielke, of Fort Worth, Texas, Linda Monk and her significant other, Tim, of Elk River, and Robert Mielke, of Glencoe; grandchildren, Megan Mielke, Ryan Mielke, Jacob Monk, and Jessica (Andrew) Van Damme; great-grandchild Kyle Van Damme; sister Joyce Hanke, of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Gary Hahn, of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Peterson; brothers, Donald Peterson and Dwaine Peterson, and his wife Bel; sisters, Shirley Hahn and Darlene Kotila; and brother-in-law LaVern Hanke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.