Jan. 18, 2023
Julie L. Flann, wife of Rod, 61, of Cosmos, was called home to heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 23, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Markworth, organist was Robin Kruse, soloist was Gene Kruse singing, "Abide With Me". Congregational hymns were, "When I Survey The Wonderous Cross" and "My Hope Is Built On Nothing Less". Casket bearers were her nephews and godchildren, Cody Feifarek, Cody Johnson, Michael Murphy, Brian Meuleners, Kyle Meuleners, Sadie Jenkins, Bridget Lehn.
Julie Lynn Flann was born on Feb. 18, 1961, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Janke) Murphy. Julie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1979.
On Nov. 3, 1979, Julie was united in marriage to Rod Flann at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Sarah and Mat. Julie and Rod lived near Hutchinson for a short time after their marriage and then moved out to the country near Cosmos. They shared 43 years of marriage.
Julie worked most of her career as a quality manager and ended her career as a quality engineer. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills.
Julie enjoyed cooking and baking with her granddaughters, spending time at the lake, reading, going for walks and bike rides, playing cards and games, and hosting for her family.
Julie was called home to heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. She was a fighter and had always remained positive throughout her journey. Julie's faith never faltered.
Blessed be her memory.
Julie is survived by her husband, Rod Flann of Cosmos; children, Sarah Biljan and her husband, Denny of Monticello, Mat Flann and his wife, Brenda of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Riley and Kenley Biljan, Ava and Mason Flann; mother, Helen Murphy of Hutchinson; siblings, Larry Murphy and his wife, Judy of Hutchinson, Russel Murphy and his wife, Val of Hutchinson, Connie Johnson and her husband, Keith of Greenleaf; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Helmbrecht and her husband, Scott of Hutchinson, Shelly Feifarek and her husband, Randy of Renville; many other relatives and friends.
Julie is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Murphy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marlin and Margie Flann; brother-in-law, Marty Meuleners.
