July 5, 2021
June A. Inselmann, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 5, at Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, July 10, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment is at a later date in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Lynn Township, rural Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Elizabeth Kurth. Special music was “The Dance.” Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “Abide With Me,” “Blest Be The Tie That Binds” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearer was Dan Inselmann.
June Ann Inselmann was born June 27, 1940, in Hector. She was the daughter of Henry and Esther (Roepke) Ehlers. June was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector. She received her education in Hector and was a graduate of the Hector High School Class of 1958.
On March 22, 1963, June was united in marriage to Dwaine Fred Inselmann at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Doug and Dale. June and Dwaine resided in Minneapolis and later moved to Hutchinson in 1968. In 1969, the family moved to the farm in Lynn Township, rural Hutchinson. June and Dwaine shared 33 years of marriage until Dwaine passed away Nov. 6, 1996. Shortly after Dwaine’s passing, June moved into Hutchinson in 1997 and later moved to Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson in 2013.
Along with being a farm wife and being very involved in the farm operation, June was a loving homemaker to her husband and sons. She was a member of the Farmers Elevator Board, the McLeod County Pork Producers and Red Hat Society. June was an active volunteer at the Hutchinson Middle School and Senior Dining.
June enjoyed being the bingo caller and being involved in Wii bowling nights at Prince of Peace. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and baking. June especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
June is survived by her sons, Doug Inselmann and his wife Paula, of Hutchinson, and Dale Inselmann and his wife Michelle, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Daniel Inselmann and his wife Heather, of Champlin, Zachary Inselmann of Hutchinson, Jacob Inselmann of Hutchinson and Caleb Inselmann of Hutchinson; siblings, Alta Dodge of Mendota Heights, Gail Ehlers and his wife Sandi, of Faribault, and Gary Ehlers and his wife Juliette, of Bloomington; many other relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Esther Ehlers; twin sisters, Joan Konold and Joyce Krant; and brother-in-law Everett Dodge.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.