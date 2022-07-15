July 12, 2022
June A. Adamek, 75, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Memorials preferred to Oak Heights Covenant Church. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Steve Larson. Pianist is Judy Voss. Soloist is Jim Wendling, “Birthday Of A King”. Congregational hymns are “Grace Alone”, “Day By Day” and “Until Then”. Casket bearers are Don Karg, Ben Karg, Jeremy Sondergaard, Norbert Doerr, John Olson, Dave Conrad.
June Ann Adamek was born on June 3, 1947, in Shakopee. She was the daughter of Elmer and Lydia (Schulz) Klatt. June was baptized as an infant on Sept. 7, 1947, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Lake Auburn Moravian Church in Victoria.. She received her education in Waconia, and was a graduate of the Waconia High School Class of 1965. June then attended college to become a dental assistant.
On Nov. 15, 1969, June was united in marriage to Raymond Adamek at Lake Auburn Moravian Church in Victoria. This marriage was blessed with one child, Michael, on Oct. 8, 1977. June and Raymond resided in Hutchinson. They shared 52 years of marriage.
June held jobs from dentistry to fashion, farming, retail, and accounting. June was a member of Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson.
Volunteering was a big part of June’s life. As a teenager, she helped/volunteered at a home for the mentally disabled, which led to many years and organizations. June was very active in the church choir, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, kitchen chairwoman, bazaar wreath makers, altar decorations, shut-in visitations and calls, and church thrift shop. She was also very involved in the community serving with the Red Cross Blood Bank, library, 4-H leader, town board clerk, knitting for veterans. June was active in the school. She was a room mother, reading rooms, game maker and play helper, Junior Great Books facilitator and field trip escort. June was also involved in helping the elderly and new mothers and donated lots of food and other items.
June enjoyed playing cards, and games were probably her favorite pastime, but only for “bragging rights”. However, travel, gardening and canning, knitting, reading, cooking, and visiting with other people were also special interests. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, granddaughter and friends.
June passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home in Hutchinson, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be her memory.
June is survived by her husband, Raymond Adamek of Hutchinson; son, Michael (Lisa) Adamek of Hutchinson; granddaughter, Hannah Adamek of Hutchinson; sibling, Jean (Jon) Hilde of Grand Marias; any other relatives and friends.
June is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lydia Klatt; sisters, Elaine Karg, Emily Klatt; brother, John Klatt; and special Aunt, Bernetta Klatt.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
