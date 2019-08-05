June 5, 2019
June Lorraine Sederstrom Cavert, 97, of St. Paul, formerly of Minneapolis, formerly of Litchfield, died June 5. Everyone is welcome to a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Central Lutheran Church, 333 South 12th Street in downtown Minneapolis, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m.Interment will be at the cemetery at Beckville Lutheran Church, rural Litchfield, adjacent to the farm where June spent her youth.
June was born June 27, 1921, daughter of Joseph W. and Elsie Sederstrom, and was raised on the family farm at Beckville. She was educated at District 59 one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade, graduated from Litchfield High School and University of Minnesota, and took graduate work at the University of Minnesota and as a Danforth Fellow at the University of Missouri. During the years of World War II, she supervised Lutheran Campus Ministry chapters at colleges from Michigan to California.
She and her university sweetheart, H. Mead Cavert, were married Jan. 27, 1946, ten days after his return from military service in east Asia. While Mead pursued his graduate education at the University of Minnesota's Medical School, June returned for a time to Lutheran church work before assuming the role of homemaker. As their family grew, June and Mead moved to a home near the Mississippi River in south Minneapolis and became fixtures in that neighborhood for over 50 years. For many years, they also maintained a weekend home in Litchfield.
June's public service included membership on the boards of Fairview Hospital, beginning in the early 1950s and during its years of expansion, and of Fairview Foundation, where she headed the allocations committee. As Mead advanced in his career at the U of M Medical School, June committed herself to supporting him and volunteering as a mentor and confidante for generations of medical students and their spouses. She taught Sunday school, actively served her church, and was a generous friend, financially and personally, of the homeless and hungry. She and Mead warmly welcomed and supported many immigrants and their families, helping them get settled in their new homes in the Twin Cities. She did her part to create a multi-racial and multi-ethnic community. She always greeted new neighbors with a fresh-baked pie.
June's beloved husband, Mead, died in late 2016 after over 70 years of marriage. She is survived by two sons and their spouses, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives, members of her church community and other friends.