May 19, 2020
Justin L. Wreede, 35, of Willmar passed away Tuesday, May 19. A drive-thru visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a drive-in celebration of life service following at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Cornerstone Church in Litchfield (205 CSAH 34, Litchfield, MN 55355). Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Swea Township Cemetery in Swea City, Iowa.
Justin Louis Wreede was born July 31, 1984 in Lima, Ohio, the son of Paul and Lori Wreede. He moved to South Haven, New York and then to Greenville, Texas where he spent the majority of his childhood. During high school, his family moved to Litchfield, where he graduated and decided to pursue college at Concordia College in Moorhead. His strength in management, leadership, and dedication landed him a role with Menards where he moved up the career ladder as a hardware department manager. He met his wife Amanda in 2008 and decided to take a different direction with his career from box store to agriculture. They moved to Willmar where he accepted a management position with Life Science Innovations. Justin and Amanda were married in 2011 and began to build their life together. During this time, he participated in online courses at Ridgewater College, obtaining his AA in Criminal Justice. They had two beautiful girls, Aspen in 2014, and River in 2016. Justin loved the outdoors, working in the yard with his girls, being an avid hunter and spending many mornings in a duck blind with his brothers and closest friends, and fishing with his little buddy Aspen. If something was broken Justin would spend countless hours figuring out the intricate details to fix it, and of course always had assistance from his girls to hand him the tools he needed. Justin’s world revolved around his girls and his family. He was someone you could count on, day or night, to pick up the phone or be there when you needed. He was an amazing husband, father, son, and brother. He will be greatly missed by many but never forgotten.
He is survived by his loving family, Amanda, Aspen and River; canine companions, Kali and Kimber; his parents Paul and Lori Wreede of Litchfield; and five siblings, Sarah (and Luke) Norbie of Atwater, Eric (and Sarah) Wreede of Cortlandt Manor, New York., Andrea Wreede of Savannah, Georgia., Ryan (and Kristen) Wreede of Plymouth and Christopher (and Priscilla) Wreede of Hackettstown, New Jersey; besides many nieces, nephews and friends.
