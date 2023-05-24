May 5, 2023
Justin Selle, 40, of Hutchinson, a Warrior has gone to heaven. A Celebration of Life event will be from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Brownton Rod & Gun Club. He will be sorely missed as he touched so many lives in a loving, positive way.
Justin Randall Selle started his life at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, on Jan. 12, 1983, with a congenital heart defect and an iron will. At two weeks old, he was the youngest baby at the University of Minnesota to receive an artificial mitral valve. This early challenge set the pattern for Justin’s life as he survived each surgery and came back fighting. That same grit helped him deal with hearing loss.
Justin attended NLS Elementary and Middle School in New London before moving to Brownton. But he found his niche at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault. MSAD opened many doors for Justin as he became fluent in American Sign Language. Along the way, Justin developed a deep and abiding passion for fishing. Justin was at home on the water and spent as much time there as possible. Justin developed the skills and techniques he learned from his dad and his Grandpa Wally Selle until he was at the level of a pro fishing guide. He was that good. Justin lived in Brownton before moving to Hutchinson, where he briefly attended Ridgewater College.
2021 was a year of great challenges and greater blessings for Justin. It was in 2021 that Justin found the part that had been missing from his life of fishing and friends. He met the love of his life – Tammy Paulsen. They were engaged in 2021. Little did they know that she had arrived just in time. It was also in 2021 that, after surviving so many heart procedures, Justin faced the biggest challenge of his life. He was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer. The young man who started life in an operating room met
this challenge like all the others. After months of intense chemo and radiation, the cancer remained, though it was muted. Justin’s will to live also remained, but it was as strong as ever.
Justin had many more good months. He spent them with Tammy doing the things he loved. This included heavy metal music and tattoos. Lots of tattoos! It also meant lots of cooking and eating. A true foodie, he often posted pictures of his dishes on social media. But a lifetime of medical battles had taken their toll. The cancer treatments had damaged his digestive system resulting in a severe infection. He fought this battle like the battles before, but even the strongest warriors grow weary.
Justin ended his last battle at Regions Hospital in St. Paul on May 5, 2023.
Justin is survived by his fiancé, Tammy Paulsen of Hutchinson; mother, Kate Tucker of Spicer; father, Randy Selle of Waconia; brother, Spencer and wife Janessa Selle and niece and nephew Brezlyn and Maddex Selle of Arlington; half sister, Angel Selle of Duluth; grandfather, William Norris of Niceville, Florida; great aunt, Patty Berger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; many, many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and innumerable friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Wallace Selle; beloved grandmothers, Annis Selle and Marcie Norris; and namesake great uncle, Justin Berger.
Justin will be cremated with his ashes to be scattered at his favorite fishing holes, where he spent so many happy hours.