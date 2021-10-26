Kaden Bartlett, 19, died Friday. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Kaden will be buried next to his grandparents’ farm in Eden Methodist Cemetery, 20862-31868 300th Ave., Morgan, at 11 a.m. Friday.
Ray and Shannon Bartlett were blessed with their second son on April 7, 2002, in Willmar. He was welcomed home by his brother Kaleb and was later blessed with a younger brother Kole. Kaden was baptized on May 26, 2002, at the United Methodist Church in Willmar. He joined the Lord’s Table on March 28, 2013, for his first communion at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He grew up on a hobby farm near Litchfield where he spent many fun-filled adventures with his brothers. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 2020 and continued his education at Alexandria Technical College. While in high school, Kaden loved playing football and shooting trap. He worked many years at the Litchfield Walmart and later on at the Alexandria Walmart. Kaden’s dream of working for the railroad came true in May of 2021 when he became employed at TCW railroad in Glencoe.
Kaden’s smile lit up a room. He laughed and loved like no other. He wanted everyone in his presence to feel loved and special. Morning hunts were not his thing, but spending time with his brothers wherever they were was where he found true happiness. When Kaden was a young boy he loved to build forts and climb trees. As a teenager he loved to play video games and ride four wheeler with his family. Kaden loved to spend time going to casinos and bow fishing with his buddies. Kaden’s light radiated for all to see. He took great pride in making sure everyone was cared for and knew they were loved. His cousins were some of the most important people in his life. He was an old soul in a young man’s body. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone — no matter their age. His light continues to shine for all who knew him.
Kaden is survived by his parents, Ray and Shannon, brothers Kaleb and Kole, all of Litchfield, and their special friends Breanna and Joci; grandparents John and Jeanne Dallenbach of Morgan, Don and Sharon Bartlett of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; great-grandma Deloris Gluth of Morgan; aunts and uncles Rick and Melissa Dallenbach of Morgan, Joel and Jill Dallenbach of Owatonna, Shawna and Chad Kohls of Alexandria, Kelly and Tyson Distad of Burnsville, Scott and David Bartlett of Bellevue, Nebraska, Glen and Janelle Bartlett of Shawnee, Kansas; cousins Amanda and Tyler Enestvedt, Drew and Dain Dallenbach, Amber Kohls and fiancé Hideyoshi Anderson, Jay Kohls, Jaden, Julia and Jenna Dallenbach, Kendra, Adrian and Isaac Distad, Alexis, Brogan, Ariya and Declan Bartlett. He is also survived by many great-aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Howard Gluth, Wolter and Dawn Dallenbach, Esther and Roy Bartlett, and Leona and Ernie Heyen.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Michaelson Funeral Home Owatonna, our dear friends of the family.