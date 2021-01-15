Jan. 12, 2021
Karen A. Roush, 78, of Silver Lake passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake. A celebration of Karen’s life is at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Cedar Crest Estates, 1401 Main St. W., Silver Lake, MN 55381.
Karen Audrey Roush was born Oct. 17, 1942, at the family farm 4 miles from Clements. She was the daughter of Earl and Augusta (Thompson) Spiess. Karen received her education at the District 77 Country School by Clements.
On Oct. 21, 1961, Karen was united in marriage to Francis Roush at Sundown Lutheran Church by Clements. This marriage was blessed with seven children, Dawn, Steve, Paula, Scott, Bryan, Greg and Darren. Karen and Francis resided in Fairfax and Stewart, and later moved to Lake Lillia. They shared 50 years of marriage until Francis passed away March 10, 2010.
Karen was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart.
Karen enjoyed sending cards to family and friends, playing bingo and cards, coloring and doing word searches. She also enjoyed listening to country music, singing and dancing. Karen always kept up with the "Price is Right," watching soaps, the Minnesota Twins baseball team and Minnesota Vikings football team. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Karen was very proud that she was able to donate her bone marrow to her sister, Eileen.
Her favorite sayings were "There is something wrong in Denmark” and “This COVID is for the birds.”
Karen became a resident at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake on Jan. 12, 2015.
Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived by her children, Dawn Nutter of Gibbon, Steve Roush and his wife Holly of Farming, Paula Roush of Bird Island, Scott Roush of Lester Prairie, Bryan Roush and his wife Likhi of Atwater, Greg Roush and his significant other Tammy Schwanke of Bird Island, Darren Roush of Wabasso; 31 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews; siblings, Marilyn McClintock, Sylvia Rehbein, Duane Spiess, Gary Spiess, Eileen Anderson and Neil Speiss; many other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Augusta Spiess; husband Francis Roush; and siblings, Luella Drawdy, Ernie Spiess, Darlene Colson and Norma Williams.
Karen’s family would like to specially thank Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake for their outstanding care for Karen, and it will never be forgotten.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.