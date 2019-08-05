July 27, 2019
Karen E. Adams, 79, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, July 27, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends was Friday, Aug. 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiating will be by prayer service.
Karen Ella Bertha Adams was born April 6, 1940, in Long Prairie, Minnesota. She was the daughter of William and Eva (Smith) Kaun. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her faith as a youth. Karen received her education in Long Prairie and was a graduate with the Long Prairie High School Class of 1958. Karen then furthered her education for two years in Minneapolis, achieving a secretarial degree.
On Nov. 12, 1959, Karen was united in marriage to Roger Adams at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. This marriage was blessed with three children, Steven, Mary and Amy. Karen and Roger resided in Long Prairie, Brainerd, and Crookston, Hutchinson in 1975, and most recently Clear Lake in 1983. They shared 52 years of marriage until the passing of Roger March 12, 2012.
Karen was employed as a secretary at numerous locations in Brainerd, Hutchinson and Crookston.
Karen enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, traveling and camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family at many family functions, and attending family's sporting events. Karen’s grandchildren meant a lot to her.
Karen was a member of the South Santiago Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.
Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived by her children, Steven Adams and his wife, Pam, of Hutchinson, Mary Radtke and her husband, Ron, of Jordan and Amy Bujarski of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Ty Adams, Elizabeth Lamb and her husband Jim, Tait Adams, Trace Adams and his significant other Marrisa, Tory Adams, Beth Bujarski and Nathan Bujarski; great-grandchildren, Tristen Adams, Ella Adams, Hunter Adams and Macklin Lamb; sister Ann Uecker and her husband, Marvin, of Riverton, Wyoming; sisters-in-law, Carlene Kaun of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Beverly Kaun of Wadena; and many other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents William and Eva Kaun; husband Roger Adams; grandson Noah Radtke; and brothers, James Kaun and William Kaun Jr.