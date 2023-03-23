March 17, 2023
Karen M. Dummer, 68, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, March 17, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. At her request, no service will be held.
Karen was born on Sept. 19, 1954, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Roland and Leona (Schroeder) Wegner. Karen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1972. Karen furthered her education and received her medical assistant certificate.
Karen made her home in rural Hutchinson and was blessed with two sons, Aaron and Adam.
Karen was employed as a certified medical assistant at Hutchinson Clinic and retired in 2014.
Karen enjoyed gardening, collecting chickens, and quilting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Karen passed away on Friday, March 17, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 68 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived by her sons, Aaron Dummer of California and Adam Dummer of Hutchinson; mother, Leona Wegner of Hutchinson; siblings, Neil Wegner and his wife, Mary of Hutchinson, Trent Wegner and his wife, Sara of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, Roland Wegner; sister, Diane Menth.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.