Aug. 9, 2021
Karen Janice Tordesen, 78, of Hutchinson, died Monday, Aug. 9, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, with interment in Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Paynesville. The Rev. Sara Hein officiated. Organist was Vicki Wood. Duet by Vi and Cort Viesselman performing "I'll Fly Away" and "Precious Lord, Take My Hand." Congregational hymn was "How Great Thou Art." Casket bearers were Greg Schultz, Tom Walsh, Scott Liestman, Bob Liestman, Tim McCloud and Kurt Gartner.
Karen Janice Tordsen was born June 29, 1943, in Eden Lake Township, Stearns County. She was the daughter of Alvin Schultz and Edna Liestman Schultz. Upon Edna's death, when Karen was just 8 years old, she was taken into the loving care and home of Uncle and Aunt Lawrence "Fritz" and Bernice Liestman.
Karen was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith at Ebenezer Church in Paynesville. Karen went to school and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1962. On Aug. 19, 1967, Karen was united in marriage to Robert William Arthur Tordsen at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Paynesville. Karen and Bob lived in Hutchinson briefly before moving to their home of 17 years on Lake Marion, and then moved to their Brownton home where they resided 32 years. In 2018, Karen and Bob moved to their present home in Hutchinson. Karen enjoyed her career at 3M in Hutchinson, which spanned just short of 38 years. She retired at age 56 and enjoyed nearly 22 wonderful years spent with Bob in their retirement.
Over their 54 years of marriage, Karen and Bob enjoyed traveling to the west and east coasts, nearly 50 years of bowling together in various leagues with teammates from the surrounding areas, fishing up north and spending time at their cabin in Backus, one of Karen's favorite places to be.
They were active members at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, where Karen especially enjoyed serving as an usher. Karen was a member of the Brownton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 143 for over 30 years, and recently served as their membership chairman.
Karen passed away Monday, Aug. 9, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, at the age of 78 years. Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived by her loving husband Bob Tordsen; sisters-in-law, Diane (the late Ronald) Schultz and Lynn Mueller (the late Jack Mueller); cousin John (Laurel) Liestman and their children, Stacey McKernan (Ragen and Bodie) and Shelly (Phil) Becker; cousin Lynda Liestman; nephew Greg (Nancy) Schultz and their children, Jake, Luke and Jordan; niece Pam (Tom) Walsh and their children, Hannah (Kurt and Annabelle) Gartner, Shelbie, Greta (Josh) Murrey and Grace; uncle Delmar (Donna) Liestman; many other cousins, family, and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Edna Schultz, Lawrence "Fritz" and Bernice Liestman; brothers, Ronald Schultz and Rodney Schultz; and sister-in-law Beverly Schultz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.