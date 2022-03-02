Feb. 28, 2022
Karen L. Jepson, 74, of Darwin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Graveside service will be at a later date in Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Cokato.
Karen Lea Jepson was born on July 10, 1947 in Litchfield. She was the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Ackerman) Boltz. Karen was baptized at Stockholm Lutheran Church in Cokato, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato. She received her education in Cokato, and was a graduate with the Cokato High School class of 1965.
On Sep. 16, 1972, Karen was united in marriage to Edward Jepson in South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three children, Donia, Brett and Shannon. Karen and Eddie resided in Darwin. They shared 47 years of marriage before the passing of Eddie in 2019.
Karen was employed at 3M in Hutchinson. She left 3M to be a homemaker and take care of her children.
Karen and Eddie enjoyed traveling together. Karen believed deeply in her faith and enjoyed spending time and taking care of her children and grandchildren.
Karen passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, at the age of 74 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Donia Jepson of Watkins, Shannon Jepson and her significant other, Justin Thies of Litchfield; grandchildren, Shelby Jepson, Brynn Thies, Tanner Thies; sister Sandy (Dennis) Montgomery of Arizona; many other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Dorothy Boltz; husband Edward Jepson; son Brett Jepson; sister Donna Boltz; brother Michael Boltz.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.