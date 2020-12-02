Nov. 26, 2020
Karen Louise Anderson, 70, of Woodville, Wisconsin, formerly Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, at Western Wisconsin Health. A celebration of Karen’s life is Thursday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The visitation is noon to 2 p.m., with a short service at 2 p.m. Masks are required.
Karen was born to Arlo and Lavonne Larsen July 9, 1950, in the city of Litchfield. Karen worked most her life for 3M until retiring in 2006. At the age of 18, Karen had a son, Mark Holm, and with her courageous heart gave him up for adoption to a loving home in 1968. In November 1992, Mark and Karen were able to reunite and create the mother-son bond for which she had so longed. Karen enjoyed being not only a new mom, but a grandma as well to her only two granddaughters, Casey and Ally Holm.
On Aug. 17, 2005, Karen was united in marriage to Vernon Anderson, and together they built a life in Hutchinson. Karen loved her flower garden, which was her pride and joy every year. It wasn't anything for her to have several hundred flowers strategically placed in her back yard with her fountain and bird feeders. She also loved birdwatching, but above all she loved her family and pets. Family was everything to Karen, and she would do anything for any of them. Karen had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up the room. She was a very gentle soul but was not afraid to tell you her feelings.
Karen became ill with dementia in 2015 and moved to Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville, Wisconsin, in 2019, to be close to her son and his family. Unfortunately, COVID kept her from her family, which made her mental health decline, until she succumbed on Thanksgiving. We rejoice as a family that she is now with her loved ones in Heaven, planting flowers in God's garden and cheering on her beloved Minnesota Vikings.
Karen is survived by her son Mark Holm (Kellie); step-daughter Alicia Goodson (Dan); granddaughters, Casey Holm and Ally Holm; brother Kevin (Terry) Sweeter; her dearest nieces, Meg Hanley Gerads (John), Abby Kuechle (Justin), Anna Hanley, Misty Goebel (Adam), Krystal Barten (Ryan) and Tracy Thielen (Tyler Fortun); her cat Pooker; and many close friends and family.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Anderson; parents Arlo and Lavonne Larsen; sisters Janet Hanley and Donna Thielen; and nephew Geoffrey Hanley.
Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Karen L. Anderson Family, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.