March 21, 2020
Karen M. Inselmann, 79, of Buffalo Lake passed away Saturday, March 21, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. In light of the COVID-19 epidemic, a private burial for immediate family members will be held.
The Rev. Jackie Cook will officiate. Honorary urn bearers are Karen’s grandchildren, Jessica Buehler, Michael Harrell, Stephanie Bailey, Lexi Buehler, Harper Groves, Austin Harrell, Alyssa Shilson and Lucas Shilson
Karen Marie Inselmann was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Glencoe, the daughter of Roland and Esther (Bosche) Gnan. Karen was baptized in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, Dec. 1, 1940. With the passing of her parents at a young age, Karen and her oldest brother, Harvard, were raised by Amos and Clara Antonsen in Buffalo Lake. Karen was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake on June 6, 1954. She graduated from Buffalo Lake Public School in 1958.
Karen was first married to Gary Buehler, and to that union she had her son, Dean. On May 19, 1967, Karen married Gerald Lee Inselmann at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Together they welcomed two daughters, Kelly and Kristine.
During her years of employment, Karen worked at 3M in Hutchinson, the meat plant in Buffalo Lake, and the municipal liquor store in Buffalo Lake.
She was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Karen enjoyed playing cards and getting together with friends and family. Later in life, Karen enjoyed bingo, word searches and cheering on her beloved Minnesota Vikings.
Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived in life by her daughters, Kelly (Ray) Harrell of Buffalo Lake, Kris (Dan) Shilson of Osceola, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jessica Buehler, Michael Harrell, Stephanie (Russell) Bailey, Lexi Buehler, Harper Groves, Austin Harrell, Alyssa Shilson, and Lucas Shilson; great-grandchildren, Cahleah Harrell and Carmen Thygeson; brother David (RoNaye) Gnan; sisters-in-law, Bernie Gnan and Marlaine Gnan; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Esther Gnan; guardians Amos and Clara Antonsen; husband Gerald Inselmann; son Dean Buehler; brothers, Harvard Inselmann and Earl Inselmann; in-laws, Harold and Adeline Inselmann; and great-granddaughters, CeAnna and Hope.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.