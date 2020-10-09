Oct. 7, 2020
Karen Marie McCarthy, 58 of Litchfield, died at her home, surrounded by her family on Oct. 7. A funeral service was on Monday at Ostmark Lutheran Church. Walk through visitation was on Sunday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Interment was in the Ostmark Lutheran Cemetery.
The daughter of Winston and Vivian (Weller) Kling, she was born on Feb. 17, 1962, in St. Cloud. She grew up in Forest City Township and was baptized and confirmed at Ostmark Lutheran Church. She attended Litchfield High School and graduated in 1980. She continued her education at Willmar Vo-Tech for accounting and started preparing tax returns, starting her own business in 1984. She kept several bookkeeping jobs throughout the years and was active in the family gravel business. On Sept. 3, 1983, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Jim McCarthy at St. Gertrude's in Forest City. They made their home just down the road from where she grew up, on Jim's family's home place. Together they were blessed with two daughters, Vanessa and Emily. She was a lifelong member of Ostmark Lutheran Church, where she had been the financial secretary for numerous years.
Karen enjoyed cooking, puzzles, playing solitaire, gardening and especially an ice cold Coca-Cola. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Florida beaches. She was dedicated to her career and was a very caring and devoted wife, mother and friend. She loved her family and spending time with her daughters.
She is survived by her husband, Jim McCarthy of Litchfield, daughters Vanessa (Mike) Simenson of Kingston and Emily McCarthy of Spicer. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and brothers, Keith Kling and John Kling.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com