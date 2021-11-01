Oct. 26, 2021
Karen Mae Schrader, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Golden Hearts Inc. in Arlington. Memorial service was Monday, Nov. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment following in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. The Rev. R Allan Reed officiated. Organist was Dawn Wolter. Soloist was Lonnie Rabe performing “Precious Lord Take My Hand” and “Nearer My God To Thee.” Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Honorary urn bearers were Sylvia Bunke and Judy Sickman.
Urn bearers were Curt Schrader and Dan Schrader.
Karen Schrader was born Aug. 7, 1943, at Glencoe Municipal Hospital in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Robert and Martha (Mielke) Abram. Karen was baptized as an infant Aug. 29, 1943, at St Matthew’s Lutheran Penn Church in Brownton, by the Rev. Diemer, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 14, 1957, at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando, by the Rev. Fred Lehne. She received her education through the second grade at country school, and then continued on from third grade to twelfth grade at Stewart Public School.
On May 5, 1962, Karen was united in marriage to Charles Schrader at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, by the Rev. R.W. Koepp. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Dan and Curt. Karen and Charles lived in Courtland until they moved to rural Brownton, where they raised their children. In 2001, they moved to Hutchinson, where they made their home. Karen and Charles shared 52 years of marriage before Charles passed away Sept. 3, 2015.
Karen was employed part time for Avon Sales and also managed the concession stand at the Lake Marion Rod and Gun Club. In 1977, she started working at Telex in Glencoe, later known as Bosch. She retired in 2009. Karen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
In her younger years, Karen enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time at lakes, camping with family and friends, and attending her sons' and grandson's sporting events. More recently, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, yardwork, day trips, going out to eat and visiting with family and friends. Karen also enjoyed (sometimes) cooking turkey stuffing, potato dumplings and sauerkraut.
Blessed be her memory.
Karen is survived by her sons, Dan Schrader of Hutchinson, and Curt Schrader of Hutchinson; grandson Chris Schrader of Lewis Center, Ohio; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Martha Abram; husband Charles Schrader; sisters, Milly Hanke and her husband Melvin, and LorJean Houser and her husband Jim; and brother Robert Abram and his wife Janette.
