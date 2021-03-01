Feb. 1, 2021
Karen Elizabeth (Oversea) Prihoda, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Feb. 1. A private family memorial has been held.
Karen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was artistic and talented, sharing those gifts with many, especially her grandchildren. Karen was a tireless volunteer with her church, Habitat for Humanity, and countless other organizations. She was the ultimate hostess and all were welcome in her home.
Karen will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness, positive attitude, and generosity.
She is survived by loving husband of 68 years Kenneth Prihoda; daughters, Jill (Dave) Nelson, and Lori (David) Schmeling; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Halford and Eva Oversea.
Karen’s family would like to thank Methodist Hospital Hospice for their exceptional care and guidance.
Memorials may be sent to Crow River Habitat for Humanity, 1020 Hwy 7 West, Suite A, Hutchinson, MN 55350.