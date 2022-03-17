March 1, 2022
Karen Ann Vettleson, 75 formerly of Hutchinson passed away on March 1, 2022. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25 at Peace Lutheran Church (20 Northdale Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids) Visitation starts at 10 a.m.
Karen was born Nov. 19, 1946 in Hutchinson. She worked for Medtronic for 35 years and retired in 2005. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids for over 48 years. Karen enjoyed playing golf, making quilts for everyone in the family, reading and of course, her cats! Karen and Don enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband Don Vettleson; daughters, Amy (Jeremy) Zahler and Lisa (Joseph) Erickson; grandchildren, Samuel, Sydney, Courtney, Grant, Emma; brother Thomas Tewes; sister-in-law Salley Tewes; brother-in-law Gary (Patty) Vettleson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margaret Tewes; brother Douglas Tewes; and many cats.
Arrangments by Gearhart Anoka Chapel. gearhartanokachapel.com