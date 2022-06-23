June 17, 2022
Karl D. Lundin, 80, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home. Memorial service was on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with interment in the Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Tom Evenson. Organist was Bea Devereaux. Soloist was Alexandra Lundin, singing “In the Garden”. Congregational hymns were, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” and “It Is Well With My Soul”. Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren. Urn bearer was granddaughter, Megan Anderson.
Karl Daniel Lundin was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in Litchfield. He was the son of Albin and Myrtle (Ahlstedt) Lundin. Karl was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He received his education in Litchfield, and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School class of 1959.
On Sept. 3, 1961, Karl was united in marriage to Darlene Rick at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with five sons, Daniel, Duane, Daren, David, and Daryl. Karl and Darlene resided in Litchfield. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Karl was employed at Haapala Seed Co. from 1961 to 1964. He then went to work for Ideal Lumber in Litchfield from 1964 to 1978. In 1980, Karl started his own construction business, Lundin Construction, building over 300+ homes in the Litchfield area. In 2008, he started driving truck part-time for Towmaster until 2019. Karl was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He was also a member of the Litchfield Lions Club. Karl was elected in April 2003 to the Meeker Co-op Power Board, elected as an officer in 2005, became the STAR Energy Services Governor in April 2008, elected as Chair of the Meeker Co-op Power Board in 2011 serving two 1-year terms, elected again as an officer in 2018, and was currently serving as Vice-Chair.
Karl enjoyed working on old John Deere tractors and machinery, traveling around the United States, deer hunting, and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Karl passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Karl is survived by his wife Darlene Lundin of Litchfield; sons, Daniel (Doris) Lundin of Silver Lake, Duane (Wendy) Lundin of Litchfield, Daren (Karla) Lundin of Dassel, David (Tammy) Lundin of Litchfield, Daryl (Erin) Lundin of Litchfield; 14 grandchildren, Megan (Trent) Anderson, Joseph (Alexis) Lundin, Jordan Redepenning, Jeremy Lundin, Jordan (Alexandra) Lundin, Kaitlyn (fiancé Spencer) Lundin, Randall, Jacob Lundin, Deven (Michelle) Lundin, Kayla Lundin, Nicholas Lundin, Tia Lundin, Tessa Lundin, Adeline Lundin, Genevieve Lundin; four great-grandchildren, Theodore Anderson, Blaire Anderson, Adler Lundin, Anastasia Lundin; brother Einar Lundin of Litchfield; sister Janet Lundin of Litchfield; sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Karl is preceded in death by his parents, Albin and Myrtle Lundin; brother in infancy; brother John Lundin; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Arrangements by the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.