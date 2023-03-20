March 13, 2023
Karol Jane Nolte, 83, of Hutchinson passed away March 13 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Per Karol's request, no service will be held.
She was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Carroll, Iowa, to Russell and Dorothy (Taylor) Morgan. She was one of five children. In 1947, due to family problems, Karol was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Edward and Marian Taylor, who lived in Cambridge, Nebraska, along with their son, Richard. Her siblings were also adopted, two to family members and two outside of the family.
She attended Cambridge Public School beginning in the third grade and graduated in 1958. She was active in school, participating in many activities including Pep Club, playing the baritone in band, several class plays, and belonging to the Masonic Order of Rainbow Girls.
After graduating she moved to Denver, Colorado, where she enrolled in nursing school. During her time in Denver, she met Clayton Nolte, who was in the Air Force, training to become an electronics technician. They were later married and began their life in the Air Force. They lived in many U.S. cities on both coasts and also overseas, including the Philippines during the Vietnam War, and Iceland. Their last duty station before retiring was in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
After their retirement, Karol moved with her husband and son, Tracy, to Fertile where they started an electronics repair business. Karol later became an EMT for the local area and put her LPN education to work helping others. Later, she moved to Hutchinson, where she worked in a health care facility as an LPN for four years before retiring. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and attended until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Russell and Dorothy Morgan; her adopted parents, Ed and Marian Taylor; and two siblings, Donna and Jim Morgan. Recently Karol was able to locate her younger sister Mary, who lives in Missouri, but she has no knowledge of her youngest brother, Russell's status.
She was survived by her son, Tracy Nolte, and family, of Helotes, Texas; and her brother, Richard Taylor, and family of Hillsboro, Oregon.
Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.