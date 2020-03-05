Feb. 14, 2020

Kate (Kugler) Weyrens, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Feb. 12. A celebration of Kate’s life will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, March 27 at Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Ave, St. Pau. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a reception following. She is now reunited (on Valentine’s Day!) with her husband of 52 years, Jack.

Born Jan. 18, 1937 in St. Paul, the eldest of the three daughters of Kate (McIntosh) Kugler and Dr. Alexis Kugler. Kate grew up in St. Paul, graduated from Derham Hall High School, and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1955. She earned a B.A. in Social Science from the College of St. Catherine in 1960, and worked as a teacher. Following marriage to Jack in 1965, she lived and raised her family on the western Minnesota prairie, completing her M.A. in Social Work at South Dakota State University in 1987.

Kate was a true humanitarian, an intellectual, a community organizer, a clinical counselor, and a great mom who was in many ways ahead of her time. She possessed endless energy to serve her community, curiosity to learn, and passion to uplift people. Kate maintained a lifelong commitment to social justice and her progressive Catholic faith, as a Consociate with the Sisters of St. Joseph, where she was a very active member of the Justice Commission, serving on Criminal Justice and Anti-Trafficking working groups. She made friends everywhere she went, and loved swimming, sailing, camping, reading poetry, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by twin sisters, Patsy (John) Tracy and Peggy (Phil) McLaughlin; children, MaryKate (David) Welch, John (Annamarie) O’Neil, David (Sasha) Hodges; granddaughters, Morgan, Olive, Piper, Francesca and Lucian; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to CSJ Ministries Foundation and /or Breaking Fee. Bradshaw Funeral 651-439-5511 bradshawfuneral.com.