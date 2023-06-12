June 8, 2023
Katherine Ann “Kathy” Simondet, 65, of Silver Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake with the Rev. Matthew Wiering as the Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, AT THE CHURCH. Urn bearers will be her two sons.
Katherine was born on Aug. 3, 1957 in Hutchinson, the daughter of James and Vernadean (Peterson) Navratil.
Kathy graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1975.
On Sept. 18, 1976, Katherine Ann “Kathy” Navratil and Robert Douglas Simondet were joined in holy marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with two sons, Ross and Jeff. Robert “Bob” Simondet preceded his wife in death on Jan. 23, 2018.
Kathy loved being a mother and spending time with her two sons.
She loved cooking and watching cooking shows and setting an elegant table at the holiday dinners for her family.
Outdoors brought Kathy great joy which meant she could go biking on the trail, gardening, maintaining her immaculate lawn, driving her VW convertible with her sister as well as snowshoeing in the winter.
Kathy enjoyed her outside work family and spent many years working at Telex, Starkey Labs and most recently at Vital Path.
She was a lifelong, faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Survived by her loving sons, Ross Simondet of Ramsey and Jeff Simondet of Aurora; her mother, “Deannie” Navratil of Silver Lake; siblings, Vonnie Nelson of Glencoe (friend Richard Fimon), Deb (Bruce) Bebo of Silver Lake and Mike (Karen) Navratil of Winsted; a sister-in-law, Dianne Navratil of Silver Lake; many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her father, James; and her brother, Jim Navratil.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com