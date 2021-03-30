March 26, 2021
Kathleen Amy Lokken, 77, of Vining, formerly of Litchfield, passed away surrounded by family Friday, March 26, at the Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3. The service will be live streamed for those wishing to honor Kathleen and her family by attending virtually. The service will be live streamed from Kathleen’s obituary page on the funeral home website or visit: https://youtu.be/FA-f86Sdxy8. Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons, Javon, Jakob, Luke, Makennon, Mitchell, and Joshua. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Constance, Addison, Parisa, Selah, Jordan, Natalie, Brianne, and Isabella.
Kathleen was born Aug. 17, 1943, to Maurice and Esther (Beise) Hall in Parkers Prairie. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie. She graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1961. After high school Kathleen worked as a personnel secretary for Gamble Robinson in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage to Merlyn Lokken Feb. 10, 1962, in Minneapolis. She was a full-time wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed studying the Bible, gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, writing, reading, cooking, baking, painting, bird watching, caring for her cats, and the view of East Battle Lake. Kathleen’s special talent was her ability to play both the accordion and the piano by ear. She was also famous for her “cabin cookies”. Kathleen was an active member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Litchfield and Folden Lutheran Church in Folden Township. She was most recently a member of Grace Christian Church where she was baptized by immersion Feb. 10, 2021. She was also a member of Sons of Norway Leif Erikson Lodge in Vining.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Merlyn Lokken; two daughters, Gabra Lee Lokken of Grove City, and Nancy (Greg) Schultz of Litchfield; two sons, Craig (Gina) Lokken of Litchfield, and Michael (Jennifer) Lokken of Grove City; 14 grandchildren, Constance (Ryan) Nelson, Javon Lokken, Jakob Schultz, Addison Lokken, Parisa Lokken, Luke Schultz, Makennon Lokken, Selah Lokken, Mitchell Lokken, Jordan Schultz, Joshua Lokken, Natalie Lokken, Brianne Lokken, and Isabella Lokken; two great-grandchildren, Oden, and Lenora Nelson; brothers-in-law, Roger Lokken, and Dale Boehne; and numerous loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-greatnieces and nephews, and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all seven of her siblings, Dolores, Gertrude, Geraldine, Donovan, Kendora, James, and Patricia.
The family would like to personally thank the warm and compassionate staff who cared for her at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls and Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.