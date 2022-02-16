Jan. 19, 2022
Kathleen Mary Andreen, 69, of Sunburg passed away Jan. 19, 2022. In keeping with her wishes, a Celebration of Life event will be planned for this summer.
Kathy was born on Sept. 3rd 1952, to Bud and Helen (Krebsbach) Reinert in Hutchinson. She was baptized as an infant in the Catholic faith at St. Anastasia in Hutchinson. As a youth she attended St. Anastasia Catholic School, and later graduated from Hutchinson High School Class of 1970. Being the second oldest of eight children, she spent a lot of her time as a youth helping care for her younger siblings and supporting the family business. After graduation, Kathy went to Wilmar Community College for accounting and started full-time at Cozy Cab where she met her future husband, Allan Andreen. Kathy and Allan married in Oct. of 1971. She started working as a production line operator at 3M in Hutchinson in 1973. They moved to Litchfield shortly thereafter and had twin boys, Michael and Craig, in Dec. of 1975 at Meeker County Memorial Hospital. They raised their boys in their home in the country eventually putting in a pool. She loved getting family and friends together at their pool and was a gracious host to anyone in attendance. They hosted many family reunions over the years that drew family members together from across the country. Kathy retired from 3M after 36 years in 2008 to spend more time with her grandchildren and fulfill her dream of finishing the accounting degree she started but never finished. She graduated Phi Theta Kappa from Ridgewater College in 2011 after for two years and obtained her accounting diploma.
Her boys were her world and she was always there to support them unconditionally. She enjoyed attending and watching her son's various sporting events, rarely missing a football game, wrestling match or baseball game. She frequently worked a 12-hour shift and would go home to cook a hot breakfast so the boys could have a good start to their day. She enjoyed spending time camping at the dragstrip to watch the competition up-close with friends. She loved cooking, always trying new recipes and using her kitchenware that she enjoyed researching and buying. She loved holidays with family and friends. She spent countless hours baking and decorating Christmas cookies or baking chex mix to fill her Tupperware containers to share throughout the holidays. For her, the enjoyment of the holidays was getting everyone together. When her granddaughters came along, she was always getting them together for cousin time through sleepovers, camping trips, and other adventures.
Her life encompassed spending time with her family and friends, celebrating all the many blessings of her large family and her small circle of friends. She cherished the times playing cards with her parents, grandparents and family. Kathy was a very modest, humble, unassuming, and caring daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, godmother, and friend.
Kathy is survived by her son's, Michael (Kelli) Andreen and Craig (Karla) Andreen; granddaughters, Madilyn Andreen, Graycin Andreen, Ryanne Andreen; step-granddaughters, Stephanie Lundeen, Britni (Brett) Bilky; sister Debbie (Jim) Peterson; brothers, Paul (LeeAnn) Reinert, Jim (Karen) Reinert, Mark (Sue) Reinert, Tim (Brenda) Reinert, Peter (Shannon) Reinert; uncle and aunts; including special aunt Judy Krebsbach; 16 nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Al and Gertie Krebsbach, John and Francis Reinert; parents, Bud and Helen Reinert; brother Jack Reinert; nephew Jess Reinert; and aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.