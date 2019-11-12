Nov. 9, 2019
Kathleen A. Braaten, 75, of Litchfield died Nov. 9, at Dassel Lakeside Health Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Kathleen Anne Braaten, daughter of Bernard and Mary (Coufal) Kieffer, was born March 10, 1944, in Olivia, Minnesota. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1962 and continued her education at St. Cloud Beauty College.
On July 13, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart Terry Braaten. They lived in Hutchinson and she worked as a hair stylist. They moved to Litchfield in 1972, after Terry built her a new shop.
Kathy was very active in her career. She served on the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology and was a part of the national board. Kathy volunteered for Lock of Love and also doing hair for high school plays. She was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church and Red Hat Society. Kathy enjoyed the outdoors through deer hunting, water skiing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and figure skating. She also enjoyed her garden and the flowers she grew.
Kathy was a talented artist, making crafts and painting just about anything. She will be remembered for her wonderful baking and warm hospitality. She earned the nickname "Ma Braaten" by several of her children's friends. Kathy had her finger on the pulse of meeker county. She always knew what was going on through scanners that she listened to and conversations she had.
She is survived by her husband Terry Braaten of Litchfield; children, Cassandra Braaten (special friend Kevin Arneson) of Sioux Falls, Michael (Kristie) Braaton of Centennial, Colorado and Alexander Braaten (girlfriend Dezaray Lanigan) of Danube; grandchildren, Oliver and Maxwell Braaten; siblings, Deacon Walter Kieffer of Collegeville, Dan Kieffer of Litchfield, Veronica Escen of Litchfield and Greg Kieffer of Dassel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and baby brother Mark Anthony Kieffer.
