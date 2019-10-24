Oct. 23, 2019
Kathleen “Kathy” Hemmah, 65, of Hutchinson died Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Golden Living Center in Benson. Visitation will be 10–11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Clontarf. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Kathleen Marie Hemmah was born Feb. 7, 1954, to Charles H. and Dorothy M. (Pederson) Kent in Benson, Minnesota. Kathy attended Clontarf Elementary School until seventh grade when she then transferred to Benson High School, graduating Class of 1972. After graduation, she moved to Hutchinson where she was employed at 3M. She later attended St. Cloud State University and Ridgewater College to further her education.
On Aug. 31, 1974, Kathy was united in marriage to Lloyd Hemmah of Roslyn, South Dakota, at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Clontarf. This union was blessed with 45 years together and one son, Alexander Hemmah.
Upon completion of her post-secondary education, Kathy worked with developmentally disabled adults. Later, she was the activity director at Hutchinson Senior Center. She loved the people and they loved her! Following a car accident, Kathy’s health rapidly deteriorated. She fought heart disease and kidney disease, which left her homebound. Kathy never complained and always found good in everyone and every situation. She was kind, compassionate and was the first to offer help when needed. Kathy enjoyed decorating her home, cooking and baking, arts and crafts and being with people, especially her family and friends.
Blessed be the memory of Kathleen Marie Hemmah.
Kathy is survived by her husband Lloyd Hemmah of Hutchinson; son Alexander Hemmah (special friend, Sara Yarand) of Hutchinson; three brothers, Keith (Marlene) Kent of Clontarf, Bruce (Dawn) Kent of Woodbury and Kevin (Mary) Kent of Benson; three sisters, Debbie (Kevin) Evenson of Hutchinson, Karen (Darin) Jensen of Mankato and Barb (Robert) Brandt of Clontarf; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kent of Clontarf and Noreen Randall of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; brother-in-law Duane (Debra) Hemmah of Webster, South Dakota; special life-long friend and “sister-cousin” Eileen (Doherty) Bliss; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Kent; brother Scott Kent; brother-in-law Dennis Randall; and parents-in-law Rueben and Verona Hemmah.
