Dec. 3, 2021
Kathleen Gertrude Housman, 85, of Litchfield passed away Dec. 3 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Kathleen Gertrude Theresa Housman was born March 31, 1936, in her parents’ bedroom on her parents’ farm, the fifth child to John (Harold Earl) and Viola (Peifer) Housman. She went to country school at District 15 and graduated from Litchfield High School. In 1954, she moved to Golden Valley to get psychiatric nurse’s training at Glenwood Hills Psychiatric Hospital. Several years later she took her state board to become a licensed practical nurse. She worked at what became Golden Valley Geriatric Hospital and continued working as an LPN in psychiatry. She resigned from Glenwood Hills to work at The Baptist Nursing Home in Minneapolis until 2005. She retired from what had become Park Crest Baptist Care Center.
Kathleen loved her nieces and nephews. She would take them fishing, camping and hunting for squirrels and deer. Kathleen and her sister Donna liked to travel in her orange pickup camper, and she also traveled with her sister Barbara and husband John in their motorhome.
Kathleen enjoyed making thousands of rosaries and sending them all over the world to missions. She also loved making ceramic piggy banks, and baby shoes that she individually painted for all her nieces and nephews. Kathleen also fabric painted individual pillow cases for each new baby born in her family.
When her health declined she moved from her home in Fridley to an apartment in Litchfield. When her health continued to decline she moved to Meeker Manor nursing home.
Kathleen is survived by her sister Phyllis Pollock; sister-in-law Joyce Housman; adopted daughter and granddaughters Charity, Michelle, and Meghan Green; many nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother Florence (Hughes) Housman; brother Milton (Bud) Housman; sisters, Jeraldine Johnson, Donna Housman, and Barbara Chmilek; step-brothers, Tom and Peter Hughes; four nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com