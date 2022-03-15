March 8, 2022
Kathleen Joan McIntire Luthens, 87, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, March 8 in Des Moines, Iowa. At Kathleen's request, no funeral services will be held.
Kathleen was born June 8, 1934 in Triumph, Minnesota to Muriel Ethelyn (Stockdill) McIntire and Harold Ezra McIntire and was the youngest of three daughters (Muriel, Wanda and Kathleen). She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952 as a scholar and homecoming queen. She attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and began her nursing career primarily in Minnesota and later in Colorado.
Kathleen married Milton Mathias and four children were born and adopted, Diane Mathias Silva, James Mathias, Paul Mathias and John Mathias. Kathleen lived many years in the Minneapolis area and later she and the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado.
On Oct. 2, 2004 she married August H. Luthens, a high school sweetheart, and they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. She enjoyed her interests in nursing and women's rights and especially her grandchildren and following their various activities. She was a member of the Des Moines PEO, the Des Moines Women's Club and a member of Plymouth Congregation Church in Des Moines. Her cremated remains will be placed with Plymouth Congregation Church Memorial Gardens.
Kathleen is survived by her husband August; her children, Paul (Ann Rita) Mathias, John (Monica) Mathias, Michael Silva (Diane's husband) and Andrew Quinn (James' partner); her grandchildren, Amanda Silva Roach, Marco Silva, Paige Mathias and Teddi Mathias; great grandchild Joan Roach; step children, Kurt Luthens, Sarah Luthens, Erik Luthens; step-grandchildren, Elaine Luthens, Armond Luthens, Alenah Luthens, Viola Gingrich-Luthens.
Preceded in death by her children, Diane Mathias Silva and James Brian Mathias; her parents; sisters, Muriel and Wanda.
Kathleen prefers that any memorial donations be given to Planned Parenthood of Iowa, or Plymouth Congregation Church of Des Moines.
Condolences may be sent to AH Luthens at Eight West Howard Street, Colfax, IA 50054.