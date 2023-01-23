Jan. 19, 2023
Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Ramthun, 71, of rural Montrose passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montrose. The Rev. James Grabitske will officiate. A visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 AT THE CHURCH with Prayer service at 7 p.m. Further visitation Thursday, Jan. 26, one hour prior to services at the church.
She was born on June 20, 1951 in Hutchinson, the daughter of Raymond and Josephine (Kaczmarek) Juncewski.
On Sept. 14, 1968, Kathleen Juncewski and Phillip Reimer were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Kathy graduated from Howard Lake High School in 1969.
She was formerly employed as a para professional for eight years for the Howard Lake Public School System. Kathy was a para professional for twenty-five years at Dassel Elementary School. She also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics since 1989.
Kathy enjoyed dancing, dice games, making greeting cards and taking road trips with her family.
She loved spending time with her family! Kathy especially liked attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts.
On Aug. 31, 2002, Kathy Reimer and James “Jim” Ramthun were joined in holy marriage at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church-Crawford Lake.
Survived by her loving husband, Jim Ramthun; daughters, Carrie (John) LePage of Monticello and Amy (Wyatt) Shaw of Howard Lake; bonus daughters, Ronda (Dale) Bauman of Montrose, Michelle (Bruce) Burns of Annandale and Brenda (Todd) Halstead of St. Bonifacius; two granddaughters, Josephine LePage and Brooklyn Shaw; nine grandsons, Jamie Burns, Kasey (Quinn) Burns, Matthew (Allie) Bauman, Joshua Bauman, Andrew (Alexis) Halstead, Luke Halstead, Joshua (Jenna) LePage, Jackson LePage and Cooper Shaw; seven great grandchildren; her mother, Josephine Juncewski of Hutchinson; her sister, LuAnn (Larry) Williamson of Howard Lake; a brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Phillip Reimer on July 6, 2000; her father, Raymond “Ray” Juncewski; and a nephew, Paul Campbell.
A special Thank You to The Nursing staff at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com