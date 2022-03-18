March 12, 2022
Kathryn A. Machtemes, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home in Hassan Valley Township, rural Glencoe. Funeral service was Friday, March 18, at Faith Lutheran Church with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite, “On Eagle’s Wings.” Congregational hymns were “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” and “Hymn Of Promise.” Honorary casket bearers were her nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces, and grandchildren. Casket bearers were Lisa Stahnke, Brian Rangaard, Jordan Lunde, Curtis Johnson, Chris Nosbush and Torry Machtemes.
Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Machtemes was born on Jan. 26, 1957, in Canby. She was the daughter of Marion and Joyce (Rankin) Schrunk. Kathy was baptized as an infant on April 14, 1957, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 21, 1972, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Canby. She received her education in Canby, and was a graduate with the Canby High School class of 1975. She furthered her education at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
On April 17, 1982, Kathy was united in marriage to Francis “Pat” P. Machtemes at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Canby. This marriage was blessed with two children, Allison and Abbey. Kathy and Pat resided in Hassan Valley Township, rural Hutchinson. They shared 39 years of marriage.
Kathy was employed at numerous banks supporting commercial banking, and lastly at McLeod Title and Abstract, all in Hutchinson. But most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her family at home. She retired in 2019. Kathy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She taught Sunday School and rang bells in the handbell choir at Our Saviour’s Lutheran church and also rang bells at Faith Lutheran Church.
Kathy enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time at the lake. She was known for her kindness and warm heart within her family and the community. She spoke fondly about all the memories and time she spent with her niece Lisa Rangaard Stahnke and nephew Brian Rangaard. Kathy took great joy in watching her daughters swim and golf in school. She endlessly supported her daughters in many extra-curricular activities and supported the school through volunteering in their activities. Kathy also enjoyed visiting her daughters while in university. She was proud of the accomplishments of each of her daughters, but especially for them both becoming engineers. Kathy’s grandchildren were her life. She enjoyed spending time baking, boating on the lake, swinging at the park, and having them play in her home. Her face would light up whenever given the opportunity to talk about her daughters and grandchildren.
Kathy passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home in Glencoe, at the age of 65 years. Blessed be her memory.
Kathy is survived by her husband Francis “Pat” Machtemes of Glencoe; daughters, Allison (Jordan) Lunde of Chaska, Abbey (Curtis) Johnson of Victoria; grandchildren, Audra and Reed Lunde; siblings, Marilyn, Carolyn, and Lloyd; many other relatives and friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Joyce Shrunk.
