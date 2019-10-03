Sept. 30, 2019
Katie Sue Field, 91, of Hutchinson was peacefully called home Monday, Sept. 30. A celebration of her life will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 8, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Katie with her family during the visitation. Prayer service will be at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Katie Sue Field, daughter of Archie and Nettie (Alexander) Threlkeld, was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Colfax County, New Mexico. She grew up in Dalhart, Texas, where she did her schooling. Katie worked various jobs throughout her life, but first and foremost she was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her husband Bill and her children. She embraced the time she got to spend with them. She especially loved her role as nanny.
She had a vivacious personality and always made friends wherever she went. Katie loved clothing and jewelry and was known for always being a shared dress lady. Katie was a member of the Baptist church and enjoyed bible studies.
On Nov. 25, 1966, Katie married the love of her life, Sherman “Bill” Field, in Mesa, Arizona. They made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 52 years of marriage.
She is survived by her loving, husband Sherman “Bill” Field of Hutchinson; children, John Pulliam of Stratford, Texas, and Vicki (and Sonny) Gentry of Bandera, Texas; son-in-law Darrell Fisk of Texoma, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and Kim Kotzer, a special caregiving friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Jackie Tiner and Renee Fisk; sons-in-law, Jim Tiner and Karl Gustin; and daughter-in-law Karen Pulliam.
Katie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.