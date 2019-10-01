Sept. 27, 2019
Kaye Link, 67, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Sept. 27, at Deer Crest in Red Wing. Memorial service was Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment was at Oakwood Cemetery in Lake City. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregational hymns were “God’s Own Child,” “Be Still My Soul” and “Jesus Sinners Doth Receive.” Honorary urn bearers were Brad Rigelman, Jon Featherstone, Randy Anderson, Ethan Link and Marshall (Zelda) Link.
Kaye Lynn Link was born Nov. 9, 1951, in Lake City, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Clifford and Martha (Herron) Sogla. Kaye was baptized as an infant Dec. 2, 1951, at Methodist Church in Lake City and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 19, 1967. She received her education in Lake City and was a graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1969. Kaye furthered her education at Southwest State University in Marshall, where she received her bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education with a minor in drama. She then attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud where she received her middle school certification. In 1997, Kaye graduated from Hamline University with her master’s degree in education and continued on to attain a specialty in reading education.
In July 1968, Kaye met her husband, Richard. They were married June 12, 1971, and moved to Marshall. They lived in a variety of places, including Nevis and Park Rapids area. Kaye and Richard settled in Hutchinson in 1978. They welcomed their first child, Joshua Corey Link, Feb. 18, 1975, then shortly after a second son, Cody Thomas Link, April 2, 1976. On Dec. 12, 1978, they welcomed their third child, a daughter, Jaimie Kate Link. Richard and Kaye shared 38 years of marriage.
Though Kaye’s childhood dreams of becoming an actress never came true, teaching was her finest stage. Her teaching career began in Park Rapids at their middle school. Soon after becoming a mother, deciding family needed to be her priority, she stopped teaching and their family moved to Hutchinson, where she began working part-time jobs at 3M and with the city of Hutchinson. As her children grew, the spark to teach was once again lit, and thus her 20-plus year career with the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District began. While she taught each of the subjects at one time or another, Kaye’s passion was making English and reading for her middle school students come alive. She once said, “Now that I am a teacher, there is no finer stage than a classroom. … They (the students) are my motivation, they are my energy.” It was this dedication to her students and passion for teaching that brought her center stage in 1993 as an Ashland Oil Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Outside of teaching, Kaye was passionate about life. She enjoyed cross country and downhill skiing and long, brisk walks in the summer or winter. As a gardener, you could find her outside, hands dirty, planting zinnias, hydrangeas and trellised climbing roses. An avid supporter of the arts, Kaye directed middle school plays, community theater and church pageants. She also coached speech and spelling bee students to use their voice and find their potential. However, Kaye’s biggest passion in life was her family and friends. She was often seen laughing with head thrown back in a group of those who loved her, or sitting quietly, hands held with anyone who needed hope. Kaye gave of herself and gave it often.
Blessed be her memory.
Kaye is survived by her sons, Joshua C. Link and his wife, Mia, of Seattle, Washington and Cody T. Link of Dassel; daughter Jaimie K. Johnson and her husband, Travis, of Elko; grandchildren, Marshall D. Link (Zelda Devons), Ethan T. Link, Jude M. Link, Tate I. Link, Piper K. Johnson, Addison G. Johnson, Shepherd T. Johnson, Cambelle C. Johnson, Quinn C. Johnson, Wyatt B. Johnson, Lillian V. Link and Justin X. Link; great-grandchildren, Cameron C. Link and Omni Lynn Link; brother Dale Sogla and his wife, Cindy, of Lake City; sisters, Marlys Cunningham of Hager City, Wisconsin, Jane Lewis of Red Wing, Sonda Featherstone and her husband, Jon, of Lake City and Nancy Rigelman and her husband, Brad, of Lake City; brother-in-law Orlo “Butch” Siems of Elgin; and many other relatives and friends.
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Martha Sogla; and husband Richard M. Link.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.