April 28, 2021
Kendall Busch, 55, of New Auburn, passed away Wednesday, April 28, at his home in New Auburn. Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at New Life Assembly of God Church in Cokato, 190 Johnson Ave. N.W. Interment is at a later date in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation is 1 p.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to the service, all at church. The Rev. Allen Jones officiating. Special memories by Tony Geselle, Jonathan Busch and David Busch. Special music is "Wonderful Cross," "Waymaker" and "Another In The Fire." Honorary bearers are Dan Gorham, Brian Popelka, John Wangen, Brett Klabunde, Mark Huston and Jim Hughs.
Kendall Scott Busch was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Minneapolis. He was the son of William (Bill) and Loretta (Huber) Busch. Kendall was baptized Aug. 10, 1980, in Watford City, North Dakota. He was a graduate of the Watford City High School Class of 1984. He furthered his education at Trinity Bible College, where he solidified his biblical worldview while simultaneously showing it was possible to ride a dirt bike up three flights of stairs. This resulted in a new rule for the student handbook the next semester, "no motorized vehicles in the dormitories." After going to Trinity, he attended NEI Technical College to get a degree in computer science, which he put to good use for many years. Kendall resided in North Dakota and in 1985 he moved to Minnesota.
On Oct. 13, 1990, Kendall was united in marriage to Tracy Johnson at White Bear Lake Calvary Assembly of God Church in White Bear Lake. After their marriage, the couple resided in St. Paul and in New Auburn for the past 26 years. Kendall was employed as a computer engineer for Rimage. They were blessed with three children, Seth, Hanna and Emily Joy. Kendall and Tracy shared 30 years of marriage.
Kendall lived his life with the mentality that anything could be fixed with a Bible in one hand and tools in the other. He embarked on many career paths, to name a few: swimming pool installer, construction worker, mechanic, computer engineer and stock market trader. He never knew a stranger. If anyone asked for help, regardless of the task or how well they knew each other, Kendall always said "no problem." It is unconfirmed but highly speculated that he had the fastest sustainable human walk.
The final piece of wisdom Kendall imparted on his family is that you are invincible until God decides otherwise and brings you home.
Kendall was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Cokato.
Kendall enjoyed building, mechanics, car body work, construction and connecting with people. He cherished the time he spent with his family.
Blessed be his memory.
Kendall is survived by his wife Tracy Busch; children, Seth and his wife Heidi, Hanna and Emily Joy Busch; siblings, David Busch and his wife Jen, and Jonathan Busch and his wife Kathleen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kendall was preceded in death by three babies and his parents William (Bill) and Loretta Busch.
Arrangements by Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.