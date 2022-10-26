Oct. 21, 2022
Kenneth V. Fenner, 76 of Litchfield, died on Oct. 21, 2022 at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A time to celebrate his life will be from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. A moment will be set aside for those who wish to share a memory or story about Ken. A ‘last call’ burial will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield at 4 p.m., all are welcome. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Litchfield Fire Department and Litchfield Rescue Squad.
Kenneth Vance Fenner, the son of George and Margaret (Mueller) Fenner was born in Litchfield on Aug. 7, 1946. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964 and continued his education in Willmar and St. Cloud until he was called to serve in the US Navy. Upon returning from the Navy, he met Colleen and they were united in marriage on April 26, 1969 and shared a wonderful life together for 53 years, raising three beautiful children. Ken worked at 3M in Hutchinson for 30 plus years. Upon retirement, he then worked as a transport officer for the Meeker County Sheriff’s department. Ken gave his time as a member of the Litchfield Fire Department serving 20 years, as well as the Litchfield Rescue Squad as a longtime captain with 33 years of service. He held both with high regard and was a brotherhood that he was so proud to be a part of.
Ken and Cookie, although not big travelers, their favorite destination spot was their beloved cabin, “Krackanoon”, on East Battle Lake, mostly all built and planned themselves, beginning with clearing the land and constructing the cabin and garages with the help of family and friends, to how it stands today. After many years of various camping adventures in the Ottertail county area with their kids and camping friends, "Krackanoon" became their home away from home spending countless weekends there often entertaining many friends and family over the years while favorite classic country tunes flowed through the air. Ken, always wanting to tackle a project, the reward was happy hour sitting on the patio with pride of a job well done while enjoying the view with Cookie and welcomed anyone else to join him.
Ken had a strong faith and will be remembered by his quick wit and humor with the most infectious laugh that was enjoyed by many. He loved a good conversation infused with both seriousness and joking banter. Even though he didn’t like to lose, he was always up for a game of euchre, playing many hands each Saturday morning down at “the hall” over coffee. He was an excellent carpenter, electrician and ‘handyman’ who could fix just about anything. He was always ready to provide help to anyone without expecting anything in return. It was well known that he was a proud Republican and supported the police, National Rifle Association and his fellow Veterans and above all, his family. Ken was a dog lover, most recently, with wife Cookie, getting their new puppy, “Sailor”, a little nod to his Navy days. He had a passion and love for hunting and fishing, especially his yearly elk hunting trips to Colorado with his sons, as well as countless fishing trips over the years to Lake of the Woods with his good buddies. But Ken’s most cherished passion was his family, loving and devoted wife, Colleen, his “favorite daughter”, Stacy, dear sons, Joe and Scott, son in-law, Dan and granddaughter, Cassy.
Ken is survived by his wife Colleen; daughter Stacy (Fenner) Justison; son Joe Fenner and son Scott Fenner; granddaughter, Cassandra Justison; sister in-law Bonnie Fenner; nieces Denise and Darcy, all of Colorado; along with sisters in-law, Gerry (Duane) Watt, Nita McDonald, Lola (Ron) Thompton, Julie (John) Bergstrom; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Fenner; brother Jim Fenner; niece Dawn Fenner; in-laws, Jim and Borgy Gunter; brothers in-law, Dale Wood, Steve Gunter; sisters in-law, Dorothy Mohr, Brenda Gunter; niece Jenny Bergstrom; his loyal companions, Buddy, Ricky, Pancho and Mandy.
