Aug. 7 ,2021
Kenneth Franklin Holmes, 82, of Brooklyn Park, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday Aug. 21, with visitation one hour prior, at Revive Church, 7849 W Broadway, Brooklyn Park. Interment with Military Rites at Mound Cemetery, Brooklyn Center. Food following at Holmes home: 9324 Washburn Avenue N. Brooklyn Park.
He was born to Gerald and Nellie (Heveron) Holmes Oct. 23, 1938 in Manannah, and grew up in Litchfield.
Ken proudly served as Sargent of the 82nd Airborne Unit in the United States Army. On Oct. 24, 1956, Kenneth Holmes married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Westerlund, in a little brown church in Nashua, Iowa.
Growing up, Ken played guitar in the Rainbow Band with his father, who played the fiddle, and guitar with his brothers and sisters. Even later in life, Ken continued his love of music by playing at family gatherings and with his friends from Honeywell. He was a successful Tool and Gauge Grinder, at Honeywell for 40 years until his retirement in 1999.
Ken was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many! He was a dedicated caretaker to his wife until her passing Aug. 14, 2010. He enjoyed many things in life, but he especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a special bond with his “little sidekick”, great-grandson Noah. He was Noah’s number one fan! Ken enjoyed videotaping all of the sports Noah was in. He even shared the videos and pictures he made with all of Noah’s teammates.
Ken is survived by his sons, Brent Holmes, David Holmes, Todd (Tami) Holmes; grandchildren, Nicole (Shane), Todd Jr., Kenny, Zachary, Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Mia, Jeremiah, Raelynn, Savannah, Theodore, Grayson, Asher; sister Jody “Viv” Johnson; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Holmes; great-grandson Noah Waldoch; parents Gerald and Nellie Holmes; brothers, Alger, Donald “Donny”, John “Johnny”, Robert “Bob”, Harold “Bud”; and sisters, Lucille “Lucy”, Lorraine, Vera.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be directed to Kenneth Holmes funeral fund to assist with expenses.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. thepetersonchapel.com.