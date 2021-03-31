March 26, 2021
Kenneth L. Schumann, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, March 26, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Wednesday, March 31, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was the Rev. Brian Nehring performing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “Beautiful Savior” and “Abide With Me.” Honorary casket bearers were members of Elks Lodge No. 2427. Casket bearers were Adam Schumann, Casey Shoutz, Sean Molin, Jeremiah Jessen, Tim Langenfeld and Gene Jeseritz. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Kenneth “Ken” Louis Schumann was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Collinwood Township, Meeker County. He was the son of Oscar and Marie (Schroeder) Schumann. Ken was baptized as an infant Oct. 27, 1935, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 10, 1949. He received his education in Dassel and was a graduate of the Dassel High School Class of 1954.
Ken joined the Army National Guard Dec. 10, 1953, in Hutchinson. He received an honorable discharge Feb. 14, 1984, achieving the rank of sergeant first class. He accepted a direct appointment as a warrant officer, in which he continued to serve until his retirement Oct. 31, 1995, in Roseville, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 after nearly 42 years of military service during the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf war eras.
On Feb. 14, 1975, Ken was united in marriage to Carolyn “Ann” Sell at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with five children, Richard, Vickie, Michelle, Kristine and Kari. Ken and Ann resided in Hutchinson and shared 46 years of marriage.
Ken was employed as a conservation officer for the Department of Natural Resources for 36 years until he retired Sept. 30, 1991. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, the Hutchinson Kiwanis Club, and the Hutchinson Elks Lodge No. 2427.
Ken enjoyed traveling, watching TV shows and keeping his yard. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Ken became a resident at Harmony River Living Center Jan. 8, 2021.
Blessed be his memory.
Ken is survived by his wife Carolyn “Ann” Schumann of Hutchinson; children, Richard Schumann and his wife Kimberley of Hutchinson, Vickie Shoutz and her husband Mark of Dassel, Michelle Molin of Carmel, Indiana, Kristine Malmberg and her husband Scott of Verona, Wisconsin, and Kari Burg of Peoria, Illinois; grandchildren, Adam Schumann and his wife Lacey, Chase Coleman and her husband Eddie, Karyn Braddock and her husband Topher, Kate Schenk and her husband Kyler, Amie Langenfeld and her husband Tim, Dorie Jessen and her husband Jeremiah, Casey Shoutz and his wife Angela, Sean Molin, Connor Molin, Riley Molin, and Alexandra Wallach and her husband Ian; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Donna Koehler and her husband Walter of Hector; many other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Marie Schumann; mother- and father-in-law Wilbert and Malinda Sell; and great-grandson Grey Braddock.
