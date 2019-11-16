Nov. 12, 2019
Kenneth Langmo, 90, of Litchfield passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, at his home in Litchfield. Memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 16, at United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Officiating was the Rev. Bill Kerr. Pianist was Deb Larson. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Honorary urn bearer was Kenneth’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sadi Laidlaw, Samantha Langmo, Jared Laidlaw, Steven Langmo, Zachary Langmo, Brynleigh Langmo, Parker Laidlaw and Aliza Laidlaw. Urn bearer was Kenneth’s grandson, Jason Langmo. Military honors by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Kenneth Parks Langmo was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Byron, Minnesota. He was the son of Kenneth Sr. and Vivian Sarah (Parks) Langmo. Kenneth was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith as a youth at Methodist Church in Byron. He received his education in St. Peter and was a graduate of St. Peter High School, with the Class of 1948.
Kenneth entered active military service in the United States Army Jan. 16, 1951, in St. Peter, and served his country during the Korean War as a foreman. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 29, 1952, at Camp Carson in Colorado, receiving a Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star and a United Nations Service Medal and achieved the rank of sergeant first class. On Nov. 24, 1953, Kenneth entered the United States Army National Guard in St. Peter. While serving on the National Guard, Kenneth was a bus driver until he was honorably discharged Nov. 23, 1954, achieving rank of sergeant first class.
On March 7, 1953, Kenneth was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Swenson at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. This marriage was blessed with six children, Debbie, Linda, Larry, Patti, Pam and Mark. Kenneth and Virginia “Ginny” resided in St. Peter, Darwin, Grove City and Bird Island, until making their home in the Litchfield area in 1983. They shared 66 years of marriage together.
Kenneth was a farmer and he loved to drive, which he also made a career out of. He always found a “shortcut” when he was driving. He retired from his farming and driving career in 1991. Kenneth was a member of United Methodist Church in Litchfield. He was also a member of VFW Post 2818.
Kenneth loved to talk to people and could socialize with absolutely anyone! He was known as “Mr. Fantastic” because he was always “fantastic” whenever asked. He enjoyed driving around the country, word search puzzles and Polka music. He especially enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Virginia “Ginny” Ann Langmo of Litchfield; children, Linda Langmo of Litchfield, Larry Langmo of Springfield, Patti Laidlaw of Litchfield, Pam Ellwanger and her husband, Bill, of LaFeria, Texas, Mark Langmo and his wife, Nan, of Pelican Rapids; grandchildren, Sadi Laidlaw and her fiancé, Randy Seaman, of Belle Plaine, Jason Langmo and his wife, Katie, of Lakeside, California, Samantha Langmo and her fiancé, Gary Danielson, of Shakopee, Jared Laidlaw of Litchfield and Steven Langmo of Allentown, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Zachary Langmo, Brynleigh Langmo, Aubrey Danielson, Soren Danielson, Parker Laidlaw, Aliza Laidlaw, Brandon Arvidson and Aksel Hansen; siblings, Carley Braband of Willmar and James Langmo and his wife, Edna, of Willmar; sister-in-law Barbara Langmo of Litchfield; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Sr. and Vivian Sarah Langmo; daughter Debbie Kay Langmo; brother Keith Langmo; brother-in-law Martin Braband; and sister-in-law Jean Langmo.
Memorials preferred to Virginia “Ginny” Langmo, 200 Holcombe Avenue North, Apartment 214, Litchfield, Minnesota 55355, Phone Number: 320-693-6067
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.