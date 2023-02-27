Feb. 16, 2023
Kenneth John Prihoda, 92, left us on Feb. 16. A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Excelsior Methodist Church, 881 Third Ave. in Excelsior.
Kenneth was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, educator, talkative golfer, All-American wrestler, joke and pun master, crossword and cryptoquip genius, jigsaw lover, cribbage player extraordinaire, magician and juggler.
He was also kind, generous, funny, and a shining light to all he met and the purest example of unconditional love and forgiveness. Although he will be greatly missed, we take comfort that he is now together with his beloved wife, Karen.
He is survived by his daughters, Jill (Dave) Nelson and Lori (David) Schmeling; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie), Paul, Rachael (Jake), Anna (Kevin), Peter (Sofia), Matt, Ingrid (Robert); 12 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.