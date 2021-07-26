July 22, 2021
Kent D. Vinkemeier, 63, of Le Sueur, died July 22 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Centennial Lutheran Church in Henderson, with the Rev. Dennis McManus officiating. Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Brown Cemetery, Henderson.
Kent was born March 10, 1958, to Clarence and Gertrude (Ehlers) Vinkemeier in Gaylord. He graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1976.
Kent had many hobbies; hunting, playing sports, gardening and collecting things like antique toys and baseball cards. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs. His nieces and nephews meant the world to him and he enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. Before he started having health issues, he was involved with his church and had served as a church elder.
Anyone that knew him knew that he was quite the jokester, but at the same time was very kind-hearted and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his siblings, Carol (Darrel) Borchardt of Winthrop, Phyllis (Roger) Meffert of Gaylord, Wayne (Lori) Vinkemeier of Stewart, Bruce (Marilyn) Vinkemeier of Glencoe, Dale (Julie) Vinkemeier of Henderson, and Dennis Vinkemeier of Glencoe; and many nieces and nephews.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents; sister Darlene Wolfe; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Thomas Nelson, Jerry Dietel, Carol Vinkemeier and Diane Vinkemeier.