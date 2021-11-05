Oct. 29, 2021
Kermit Lee Moen, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Oct. 29, at his home. Private family service is at a later date.
Kermit was born Sept. 21, 1941 to Einar and Verna Moen in Minneapolis. He grew up in Forest Lake and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. His profession in life was that of a barber, but spent years managing the Winthrop Golf Course. He had great love and passion for his sons and golf. He smoked cigarettes for years longer than it was fashionable and drank Windsor on occasion, but not to excess. That being said, he would have done absolutely anything for his sons, and I suppose the same could probably be said for spending a day on the course. Most importantly, he was the best father a son could ask for.
He is survived by sons, Chad and Joe Moen; brothers, Bob, Timothy, and Thomas Moen; and loving family and friends.
Kermit was preceded in death by brothers, Dean, Michael, Glen and James Moen.
His motto was to “Do as little harm to others in my life as I can”, and he certainly lived by it. He will be missed dearly.