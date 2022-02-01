Jan. 26, 2022
Kevin Russell Compton, 66, of Darwin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. A private family celebration is at a later date.
Kevin was born April 19, 1955, in Litchfield. He was the son of Edward and Mavis (Norine) Compton. He was baptized and confirmed at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. He attended Lamson Country School and Dassel High School.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn Morris on May 14, 1977. The marriage was blessed with two daughters, Amanda and Kelli.
Kevin started his own construction business, Compton Anderson Construction, in 1979. He took great pride in his building projects and worked up until the day he got sick.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, the Lake Stella Association and the Darwin Lions Club.
He loved wildlife, enjoyed hunting, fishing and cruising Lake Stella. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Kevin is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughters, Amanda (Ben) Lohmann, and Kelli (Nick) Benner; grandchildren, Theodore, Zachary and Abigail Lohmann, and Johannah and Penelope Benner; brother Dennis (Colleen) Compton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Carol.