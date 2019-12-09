Nov. 30, 2019
Kevin J. Hjerpe, 55, of Hutchinson died Saturday, Nov. 30, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Redwood Falls Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Officiating was the Rev. Scott Grorud. Reader and Interment Officiant was the Rev. Alexandra Smith (Kevin’s Niece). Organist was Ronda Eckhart. Congregational hymns were “In Christ Alone,” “Children of the Heavenly Father” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” Casket bearers were Kurt Hjerpe, Kris Hjerpe, Benjamin Hjerpe, Patrick Rugloski, Bruce Rugloski, Jeff Theroux, Maxfield Theroux and Chase Ostlie.
Kevin James Hjerpe was born April 28, 1964, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was the son of Howard and Marilyn (Wareberg) Hjerpe. Kevin was baptized at First English Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and was confirmed in his faith at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. He received his education in Redwood Falls and was a graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1982. Kevin went on to further his education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, graduating in May of 1986, with his bachelor of arts degree in English.
After graduation, Kevin worked in heavy equipment construction with his father Howard at Hjerpe Corporation of Redwood Falls. In July 1988, he traveled to Tokyo, Japan to teach English grammar at Yasuda High School. While living in Japan, he also served as an English language tutor and editor. Throughout his life, Kevin worked for several companies in writing and editing, including Hjerpe Contracting of Hutchinson, Augsburg Fortress Publishers of Minneapolis, CSC Publishing of Richfield, Norwest Bank (Wells Fargo) of St. Louis Park and Rickert Excavating, formerly of Brownton. Kevin did not know a stranger and went out of his way to make guests feel welcome.
Kevin had a lively sense of humor, a sensitive heart, and a great affection for his nieces and nephews. He had a passion for collecting rare rocks and swords, playing piano, listening to music, watching horse races and movies and throwing competitive darts. A life-changing car accident in 2003 did not dampen Kevin’s love for NASCAR Racing, and he went on to attend several speedway events over the years with his friends. Kevin always loved a good meal, especially spicy curry, and he developed a love for making family recipes in his recent years. Kevin also invented a few of his own recipes, including his infamous “apple pie,” made from the fruit of his own apple tree.
Kevin passed away suddenly and too soon at his home in Hutchinson Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was 55 years old, and he will be greatly missed by the family and friends who love him. Blessed be the memory of Kevin James Hjerpe.
Kevin is survived by his mother Marilyn (Hjerpe) Fuhr and her husband, Darrell, of Hutchinson; brothers, Kurt Hjerpe and his wife, Ramona, of Hutchinson and Kris Hjerpe and his wife, Jennifer of Tempe, Arizona; nieces and nephews, Kaitlin (Nikki) Spencer, Rev. Alexandra (Nash) Smith, Meghan Hjerpe, Benjamin Hjerpe, Wyatt Hjerpe, Waylon Hjerpe, Wade Hjerpe and Willow Hjerpe; aunt Carol (Hjerpe) Klug; special friend Max Theroux; and many other close friends, family, colleagues and classmates.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father Howard Hjerpe; grandparents, Omar and Estella Wareberg and William and Fern Hjerpe; and infant niece Rachel Jean Hjerpe.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.