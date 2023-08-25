Aug. 19, 2023
Kevin S. Jansick, 37, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, at his home. Memorial service was Friday, Aug. 25, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sara Hein. Pianist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite; “On Eagle’s Wings” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art” and “ Amazing Grace”. Urn bearers were, Jon Betker, Dutch Thalhuber, Brock Gasow.
Kevin Steven Jansick was born on March 29, 1986, in Fairmont. He was the son of Steven and Darla (Christian) Jansick. Kevin was baptized as an infant at United Methodist Church in Fairmont, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Fairmont, Alexandria, Colorado Springs, and Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 2004. Kevin furthered his education at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, where he received his degree in marketing and management.
Kevin was very creative and used that creativity in advertising. He worked in Minneapolis, Chicago, Illinois, Boulder, Colorado, and Austin, Texas, as a creative director. Kevin found great joy returning to his love for the Minnesota life and all the beauty of her nature.
Kevin enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and getting together with his Thursday golf group or just practicing at the Crow River Golf Club. He especially loved spending time with his family and his special dog friend, Duke.
Kevin passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 37 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Steven and Darla Jansick of Hutchinson; brother, Thomas Jansick and Mikkayla; niece, Brooklyn Nemitz; brother, Blake Jansick and his wife, Trisha; nieces, Myla and Murphie Jansick; grandfather, Wayne Christian; grandmother, Sharon Anderson; aunts and uncles, Kevin Christian and his wife, Ann,
Brenda Mensing and her husband, Neil, Julanne Christian, Sheila Christian, Larry Jansick and his wife, Margo, Bill Jansick and his wife, Pam; many cousins and friends.
Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Lorraine Jansick; cousin, Kelly Jansick.
