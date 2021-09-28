Sept. 3, 2021
Kim Alan Piehl, 65, of St. Paul, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul after a lengthy illness. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment is at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life was held for his friends at Rockwood Senior Living in St. Paul. A Celebration of Life is at a later date in Hutchinson for family, relatives and friends.
Kim was born in Hutchinson July 3, 1956, to Alvin and Ruth Piehl. He was baptized at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Hutchinson. He attended Hutchinson High School and furthered his education at the Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute with a two-year degree as a machinist. His career took him to the Twin Cities, where he managed several apartment buildings, owning vending machines and laundry equipment in each building.
Kim will be remembered for his free spirit, kind heart and sense of humor. His mantra was “Live, love, laugh.” He loved the Twin Cities and enjoyed talking about its history, architecture, sports, bicycle trails and venues. He was an avid bicyclist, and proud of all the trails in Minnesota. He loved the artwork of Terry Redlin, jigsaw puzzles, disc golf and golf. He was master of sudoku, often competing with his sister-in-law, Mary, to see how fast each could get a puzzle finished, and Kim usually won. He loved to read and visited the library often. He was a big fan of Harry Potter and read the series of books. All of his life he enjoyed floor shuffleboard, learning the game as a young child while on family vacations on a lakeside resort, and he was thrilled his senior living community included floor shuffleboard.
Kim is survived by his sons, Aaron, Ryan and Brandon; and six grandchildren. His surviving siblings include, Pat (Bob) Waldner of Riverdale, Iowa, Joann Bezore of Henderson, Nevada, Cindy (Clint) Christensen of Hutchinson, Linda (Terry) Schmidt of Bettendorf, Iowa, David Piehl of Long Grove, Iowa, and Pam (Steve) Forcier of Buffalo Lake; sister-in-law Helen Piehl of Hutchinson; special friend, neighbor, caregiver Donna Witt of St. Paul; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Gene, Bob (Mary) and Gary.
Memorials may be mad to the American Cancer Society or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in memory of Kim.
God bless you, Kim! You will be in our hearts forever!