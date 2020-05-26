May 16, 2020
Kim Michael Michaud, 64 of Atwater died Saturday, May 16, at Rice Memorial Hospital. A family graveside service will be at a later date.
Kim Michael Michaud, the son of Floyd and Bernice (Bach) Michaud, was born Jan. 9, 1956 in Princeton. Kim graduated from Litchfield High School in 1974. Kim served in the US Army from 1974–1977 during which time he received the National Defense Service Medal.
On Aug. 13, 1981 he was united in marriage to Deborah Pinske and together they had a son, Shannon. In October of 1989 Kim and his girlfriend Cheryl Dallman welcomed a daughter, Christine. Feb. 15, 1996 Kim was united in marriage to Kathryn Daniels. They had two daughters, Shayla and Sheyenne.
During his life Kim had many jobs such as mechanic, cook and production work. Kim loved to cook and was quite good at it.
Kim is survived by his son Shannon Michaud of Cosmos; daughter Christine Michaud of Lewiston, Idaho; and daughter Sheyenne of Atwater; grandchildren, Reece, Chyler, Braxton, Braelyn and Baylee; siblings, Debby (Doug) Flemming of Richmond, Ordell (Clariece) Michaud of Branson, Missouri, Riva (Dennis) Hansen of Durand, Wisconsin; Brad (Michele) Michaud of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Julie (Tim) Herheim of Madison, Wisconsin, and Steve (Cathy) Michaud of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Kim was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and Bruce; his wife Kathy; and his daughter Shayla.
Blessed be his memory.