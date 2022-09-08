Sept. 6, 2022
Kimberly R. Barka, 42 of Ramsey, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 6, 2022. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Kimberly Rose Barka, the daughter of Edward and MaryKay (Schmitz) Weinmann was born on July 18, 1980 in Paynesville. She was baptized and confirmed in Eden Valley. She graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High school in 1998 and continued her education, graduating from the Regency Beauty Academy. Kim was united in marriage to Noah Barka on Sept. 4, 1999 at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Together they moved to the twin cities where she was made people’s day brighter at Juut Salon Spa and Urban Village Salon, both in St. Paul. She loved learning new techniques and bringing them to life with her clients and coworkers. She was later able to work at home, where she was a hair stylist for both family and friends. Her ELCA faith was important and she attended Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka, were she lived her faith through kindness, grace, and sharing beauty with others. She overcame cancer as a teenager and later as an adult. She was always thinking of others and had a special support system with her sister. She loved flowers and plants; and enjoyed gardening, being an auntie; and spending time with her cats, horses and chickens. And she documented and organized it all through scrapbooking, a passion she shared with so many close friends and family.
She is survived by her husband Noah of Ramsey; parents Edward and MaryKay; grandma Bertie Weinmann; sister Heidi (Darren) Brutger of Rice; mother and father in-law Dan (Dianne) Barka; many nieces, nephews, godchildren; and all of Noah’s extended family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry Weinmann, Dorothy Belmont and Wendelin Schmitz Sr.