Aug. 3, 2019
Kris M. Nurmi, 63, of Litchfield died Saturday, Aug. 3, in Lake County, Minnesota, on the Superior Hiking Trail. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, at a later date. Military honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Kris Michael Nurmi, son of Werner and Elsie (Holm) Nurmi, was born July 13, 1956, in Denver, Colorado. He was baptized in Denver and confirmed in Benson, Minnesota. Kris graduated from Benson High School in 1975 and was united to Nita Schemmel in Pennock Sept 8, 1979.
He was active in the United States Army Reserve, retiring after 39 years of service. He lived in Denver and Benson before moving to Litchfield in 1979. Kris was a welder for various manufacturing companies in Benson, Willmar, St. Cloud, Hutchinson and Litchfield, and was most recently a custodian for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City school. Kris enjoyed being outdoors and was a Boy Scout leader with Troop 353 in Litchfield. He was a hiking trail volunteer for Superior Hiking Trail Association, leading many guided hikes, maintaining a section of trail, and participating in many trail building projects.
He is survived by his wife Nita Jean Nurmi of Litchfield; children, Jason Nurmi of Cottonwood and Rebecca (Jason) Brovitch of Sartell; grandchildren, Nathan Nurmi, Nicholas Nurmi and Autumn Brovitch; and siblings and many extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Werner and Elsie; and sister Rose Anne Howe.
Memorials are preferred to Superior Hiking Trail Association, Two Harbors, Minnesota.
