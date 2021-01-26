Jan. 25, 2021
Laneta “Lani” Guth passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm. The Rev. Donald Sutton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Cemetery in New Ulm. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Live-streaming of the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home’s Facebook page. All guests in attendance are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Laneta is survived by her husband, Keven Guth of Hutchinson; sons, Scott Nelson of Bagley, Andrew Guth of Kimball; daughter Allison Guth of Bagley; grandson Jacob Guth; sisters, Mari (Donny) Kassuelke of New Ulm, Ruth Johnson of Texas, Jerilyn (Ken) Hall of Oklahoma, Sue Meyer of New Ulm; brothers, Robert (Chizuru) Fluegge of Oklahoma, Timothy Fluegge of Oklahoma; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son in infancy, Grant Nelson; sister Beverly Fluegge; brother Lester Fluegge.
Laneta Ruth Fluegge was born Sept. 28, 1946 to Elmer and Willa (Pagel) Fluegge in New Ulm. She graduated from New Ulm Public High School and attended college at Mankato State University. Laneta lived in Denver, Colorado, then returned to New Ulm and began working at AMPI. She was united in marriage to Keven Guth on April 3, 1976 at Brighton Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Laneta continued her career at Case IH and Brown County Implement until her and Keven moved to Hutchinson in 1990. Laneta then worked at Town and Country Tire and Hutchinson Technology for many years.
In addition to working full time, Laneta lived a very active life. She was an avid gardener and quilter, led bus tours to Canada, Minnesota, and Iowa, frequently went out with the Red Hat Society and loved keeping her house decorated for the seasons. Laneta was also known as an outstanding cook. Many memories were made at family gatherings where she would wake up at 3 a.m. to begin cooking a holiday meal for all the relatives and often hearing her singing and dancing around the kitchen. Laneta was a caring and genuine person who loved all the time she was able to spend with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by those that knew her.
Blessed be her memory.