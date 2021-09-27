Sept. 18, 2021
Larry Allen Baker, 80, of Litchfield, passed away Sept. 18 at Meeker Memorial Hospital. A public graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Phillip’s Cemetery in Litchfield. A lunch will be served at St. Phillip’s Church following the service.
He was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Litchfield, the fourth child of seven born to Milton and Leone (Gruett) Baker. Larry received his education at Litchfield Public Schools.
Larry and Mary Anne (Sogge) Baker married Feb. 4, 1967, in West Union. They resided and were lifelong residents in Litchfield and were blessed with two children, Cynthia and Jeffrey. They shared 45 wonderful years of marriage until Mary Anne’s passing Oct. 30, 2012.
Larry was drafted in the U.S. Army January of 1964 and he served two years overseas in Germany. After being honorably discharged in 1966 he continued his service in the Army Reserves until the spring of 1968. Later that summer after attending the state-required BCA course at the Thief River Falls Technical School, he became a permanent member of the Litchfield Police Department. During his service with the police department, he received a silver star for bravery and won honorable mention for Police Officer of the Year. He retired from the department after 25 years of service.
Larry enjoyed spending his time fishing, going to the casino, woodworking and driving clients of the Meeker County Council on Aging. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus and the Church of St. Phillip. In recent years he enjoyed being outside on his scooter, telling stories and visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed going to local outdoor sports.
Larry is survived by his children, Cynthia (Lonnie) Kohls and Leigh Ann (Ken) Foss; grandchildren, Amanda (Taylor) Fenrich, Jacob (Danielle) Smith, Brandon Lietzau, Josh Isaacson, Skyler (Tami) Baker, Hunter, Wyatt and Tony Foss; siblings, Holly (Jerry) Wolters, Robert Baker; sister-in-law Alice Baker; and six great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Mary Anne Baker; son Jeffrey Baker; siblings, Bud (Mary Ann) Baker, Betty (Bob) Lindgren, Doug Baker, Kim Baker; parents Milton and Leone Baker.